Elio’s... again

Despite her covid-positive dining habits becoming national news, Palin went out to eat again on Wednesday. This time, she returned to the scene of the crime: Elio’s.

“It was against my clearly stated wishes that Sarah Palin dined outside last night,” Elio’s owner Anne Isaak, who probably should have been clearer, told the Washington Post. The manager on duty at the time, Guaitolini, explained that he seated her outside to protect staff because he... knew... she... had... the... virus.

“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” Guaitolini told the Post in a statement. “In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat all civilians the same.”

Palin told a Gothamist reporter who tracked her to Elio’s on Wednesday that she “loved New York City,” refusing to answer further questions. Her co-diners also declined to answer a question about whether they were comfortable getting in a car with her.



“Our goal has always been to incentivize isolation for those testing positive for covid and providing them multiple resources,” a city spokesperson told CNN. “That being said we hope that anybody who has covid is isolating for their own safety and the safety of all New Yorkers and find it highly irresponsible that Sarah Palin refuses to do so.”

The city has advised anyone in contact with Palin to get a coronavirus test. NYC agencies have not indicated they would be investigating Elio’s so far, according to the Post, and the city usually does not issue violations for failure to check vaccination status unless it is directly observed by an inspector.

This post will be updated as Palin continues to galavant around the city like she isn’t covid-positive.

