Wonka's New Trailer Is Full of Weirdness and Wonder

The new trailer for Wonka is here and it picks up where the last one left off. Hugh Grant is an Oompa Loompa. And it only gets weirder from there.

From director Paul King (Paddington), Wonka follows the legendary chocolate maker, played by Timothée Chalamet, on a journey from inventor to candy maven. We see his struggles, his emotions, and lots and lots of his magic. Then, in this brand-new trailer, we even get a glimpse of his iconic chocolate factory. Check out the wild new trailer for Wonka.

Wonka | Trailer #2

Along with Chalamet, the cast includes, just to name a few, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. Yes, Hugh Grant. In case you didn’t see him flying around like Oompa Loompa Batman above.

Advertisement

With King and producer David Heyman teaming up, working from the stories of Roald Dahl, Wonka is being sold as a big, crowd-pleasing, holiday blockbuster. Whether or not it can get past all of the seeming absurdity and wanton wackiness to tell a solid story remains to be seen. But we’re hoping, and in Willy Wonka’s world, maybe that’s enough. Here’s the official plot description which speaks to that fact:

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big-screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Advertisement

See? “Anything is possible.” Wonka opens in theaters on December 15.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.