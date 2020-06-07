Clockwise from top left: Chandan Khanna (AFP via Getty Images), Jose Luis Magana (Getty Images), Sunrise Animation, and Jim Cooke (Gizmodo). Image : See above.

I don’t know about y’all, but there’s been a lot going on in recent days. While my brain is intent on learning about the battles of 2020, including the ones against coronavirus and for racial justice, sometimes it just needs a break from the news . During those times, I binge on TV for a while . These past few weeks , I’ve binged on Mozart in the Jungle.

After falling in love with the show, I got my heart broken when I abruptly found out it had been cancelled. Why, Amazon , why.

As I shake off the pain of that cancelation, let’s get to it. Gizmodo had some really amazing stories this week, and we’ve chosen the best ones just for you!

For those of you who going out to protest for against police brutality and for racial justice this week, I highly recommend our piece that explains why your phone is a goldmine of hidden data for cops. Although it is frankly scary to see how much authorities can learn about you from just your phone, there are ways to limit your digital exposure.

The protests and the horrifying tactics used to disperse them also inspired another blog on tear gas, which is one of the substances being used by police. Tear gas is a chemical weapon that is banned for use in warfare, but it’s still being used against protestors. Additionally, some experts say it could worsen the coronavirus pandemic.

To end on a lighter note, I really enjoyed our blog on how Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop relates to the original. I used to watch that show as a kid, and I am so curious to see what this new version will be like. Fans can rest assured: Ein will be played by a corgi.

Read all these blogs and more below!

