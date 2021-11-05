Gal Gadot talks up her new take on the Evil Queen for Disney’s Snow White remake. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City offers a lesson in trailer tone with gory new footage. Plus, Marvel’s got one last shot at trying to explain part of Eternals to you, and has the studio found its werewolf lead for a Disney+ Halloween special? To me, my spoilers!



Gremlins 3

Chris Columbus confirmed a third Gremlins film is still on the way in a recent interview with Comic Book.

I can only say we’re working on it. We’re working toward that goal, but we haven’t gotten there yet.

Planet of the Dead

In conversation with Variety, Zack Snyder stated we can expect to see “time loops, ” “portals, ” and “doorways to other realms” in his upcoming sequel to Army of the Dead at Netflix.

First of all, I know exactly what I’d want to see in the sequel. We’re doing the animated series, which will come out next year. The animated series very much delves deeply into the “why” of the zombie apocalypse and where the zombies come from exactly. I think the time loops, portals, doorways to other realms, things of that nature, are very much in play. So all of those clues that Dieter gives us are very much part of how we continue to spiral out the Army of the Dead universe.

Snow White

Elsewhere, Gal Gadot stated “the take” on her upcoming Snow White film at Disney is “so different” and “full of joy” in an interview with Variety.

The Batman

Comic Book has a new synopsis for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

Eternals

A new Eternals profile gives us the lowdown of the Celestials, “colossal progenitors of the universe as we know it.”

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

A new Welcome to Raccoon City trailer showcases a plethora of threats ripped from the Resident Evil universe, and also how tonally different your trailer can be without the 4 Non Blondes.

The Advent Calendar

The trailer for The Advent Calendar reveals specific rules must be followed when you come into possession of the titular system of reckoning.

That Cold Dead Look in Your Eyes

The installation of a 5G-esque technology causes a man to hallucinate violent imagery while also awakening his latent homosexuality in the trailer or That Cold Dead Look in Your Eyes.

Untitled MCU Halloween Special

The Wrap reports Gael Garcia Bernal (Old) will star in a currently untitled Halloween special at Disney+ believed to center on Marvel’s Werewolf By Night. Production is expected to begin sometime in “early” 2022 to air in time for Halloween.

Fantasy Island

Fox has officially renewed Fantasy Island for a second season, set to air in December. [TV Line]

Firebite

Spoiler TV has a few photos from AMC’s upcoming Australian vampire series, Firebite. Click through for more.

Doom Patrol

Finally, Madame Rouge commandeers Eric Morden’s giant robot in the trailer for “Amends Patrol” — the third season finale of Doom Patrol.

