Early Edition is making a return at CBS. Morbius is still threatening to come out on April 1. The cast of the Barbie movie expands. Plus, Ewan McGregor talks returning to Obi-Wan Kenobi, and another new look at Shining Vale. Spoilers go!



Advertisement

Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder revealed on Twitter that Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Sofia Boutella, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang will star in his next feature, Rebel Moon, in which “a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.”

Barbie

According to Deadline, America Ferrera has joined the cast of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie in an undisclosed role.

The Girl With a Thousand Names

Deadline also reports New Line has acquired The Girl With a Thousand Names — a new script from Tigers Are Not Afraid director, Issa López. The story is said to concern “a child from another world trapped in our broken reality…without documents, in a detention center for unaccompanied minors and children separated from their families at the U.S. Border.”

Advertisement

Escape the Field

Meanwhile, Lionsgate has acquired the rights to Escape the Field, a “psychological thriller” which “finds six strangers who suddenly awake in a remote, endless cornfield, stripped of their possessions and left with seemingly random items, ranging from an old revolver with a single bullet to an antique lantern. As klaxon sirens blare in the distance and traps appear at every turn, the group realizes they have been plunged into a cat-and-mouse game with an unseen evil, and survival depends upon solving a diabolical — and deadly — puzzle.” Shane West, Theo Rossi, Jordan Claire Robbins, Tahira Sharif, Julian Feder and Elena Juatco star. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Morbius

Comic Book has a new poster for Morbius, still coming to theaters this April Fool’s Day.

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The latest TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is essentially a condensed riff on the first trailer.

Beyond Existence



A professor and a government agent hit the road to escape an immortal bounty hunter in the trailer for Beyond Existence.

Early Edition

Deadline also reports a gender-swapped Early Edition reboot with a female lead is now in development at CBS from Citadel’s Melissa Glenn, DeVon Franklin and original creator, Bob Brush. Much like the original, the new series will follow “an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.”

Advertisement

Peacemaker

During a recent interview with TV Line, Jennifer Holland promised “some crazy shit” happens in next week’s season finale of Peacemaker.

Advertisement

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor discussed why he’s “really happy” to be playing Obi-Wan again in a new interview with Forbes.

Oh my gosh, well I loved playing him again. I mean it’s quite interesting, after the experience of making the first three films and living through sort of their reception in the world, which wasn’t always glowing, I have to say. And then now, meeting the generation who we made those films for, the children then - and now, people in their late teens or early 20s, those people who were kids who we made those films for, they loved them. To them, they’re their Star Wars films, you know? For us, it was the original films of the ‘70s, but for them, it was our films were their Star Wars. So to step back into his shoes again now and do a series, a whole series about Obi-Wan Kenobi for those fans, it just makes me really happy.

Advertisement

Shining Vale

Finally, Starz has a new trailer for its upcoming Shining Vale TV series starring Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino and Sherilyn Fenn.

Banner art by Jim Cook