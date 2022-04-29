Single Unique Power

And here we are. We’ve made it to the end, and I’m so pleased to be finishing up this massive slideshow with a shout out to Tyler Crumrine/Possible Worlds Games because not only is Single Unique Power a fantastic little game, but PWG is doing seriously excellent work up and down the indie game-o-sphere. SUP is a game that acts as a character creator and setting generator, helping players worldbuild their superhero game from the ground up.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.