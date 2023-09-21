Watch Josh Hutcherson Discover Oddly Specific Time Travel in This 57 Seconds Clip

In his new movie 57 Seconds, Josh Hutcherson discovers the ability to travel through time... sort of. While undoing just under a minute of time and space might not seem like the most useful time travel, it’s still enough to blow someone’s mind wide open when they discover it, as you can see in this exclusive clip.



Directed by Rusty Cundieff, 57 seconds stars Hutcherson as tech blogger Franklin Fox, who finds himself landing a dream interview with the visionary technology guru Anton Burrell (Morgan Freeman). But when Franklin inadvertently thwarts an attempt on Burrell’s life, he finds himself in possession of a ring that can send him back in time 57 seconds—and really freak himself out in the process, as you can see below!

Josh Hutcherson Goes on a Weird Time Travel Trip In 57 Seconds CC Subtitles Off

English Josh Hutcherson Goes on a Weird Time Travel Trip In 57 Seconds

Presumably Franklin gets to the time jumps quick enough, considering the rest of the movie will see him team up with Burrell to use the ring on a mission of vengeance against a sinister pharmaceutical company that was responsible for the death of his sister. But for now, it’s nice to see someone react just like we would if we discovered time travel: with a lot of anxiety, confusion, and some mild cursing.

Advertisement

57 Seconds hits theaters September 29.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.