Paterson 1913

I’m including this educational Live-Action Role-Playing game for a few reasons, but mostly because Paterson, 1913 is simply one of the best researched and informative pieces I’ve ever read. Written by Simmons College p rofessor Mary Jane Treacy, this game really forces the players to dive into the ideologies and struggles of the 25,000 workers at the Silk Factory in Paterson, New Jersey. This event is notable not only because of its scope, but also because the gender and nationality of the striking workers made them less likely to succeed. Paterson, 1913 respectfully and intensely recreates the struggle of immigrant women at the turn of the 19th century.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new one up here.