Sometimes, the world is just so unbelievable that it’s hard to find words to describe it. In those situations, since I have no words, I look for the next best thing: something to make me laugh. And I don’t know if it’s because I communicate very well with my inner child or what, but there is one thing that always makes me laugh: poop.

In this instance, I’m referring to a 14,000-year-old human poop found in an Oregon cave. This is just one of the great stories Gizmodo had on the site this week, and in my mind, definitely one of the most interesting . After all, what better way to get your mind off of the here and now than by reading about really old poop? At least you’ll have a funny, albeit slightly gross , science anecdote once you’re done.

Another great read, which is again not related to the current state of the world, analyzes the topic of human brains. Specifically, it asks experts what would be an acceptable substitute for human brains if zombies came lumbering around. The answers—eggs, macaroni and cheese and tofu—will definitely surprise you.

And finally, Gizmodo also tackled an important subject that many of us can relate to: the sweltering heat outside. While that might be normal at this time of year in places like Texas, my home state—actually there it’s pretty much hot all year round save a few weeks of “winter”— it is definitely not normal in Siberia, which experienced a crazy heat wave this year. The culprit? Climate change.

Check out these blogs and more below!

