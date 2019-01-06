Image: Acer

If the only thing you care about is finding the most laptop for your money, Acer’s new Chromebook 315 might be exactly what you need.

Equipped with a 15.6-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an AMD A4-9120C CPU (a first for a Chromebook), the Chromebook 315's specs aren’t exactly going to have anyone dancing with excitement. Especially since its base config features a 1366 x 768 resolution display.

But if all you need is something sitting around the house so family member can plop down and check their email or browse the web, this thing might be an extremely affordable solution.

And if there are a few components that seem a little too skimpy, you can upgrade to a full HD display (with or without touch), 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a faster CPU.

On top of that, for such an affordable notebook, the Chromebook 315 doesn’t look half bad either. It’s got plenty of connectivity, including both USB-A and USB-C ports, and a microSD card reader, while big speaker grilles on either side of the keyboard should help make the Chromebook 315 a decent movie streaming video machine.

The one thing that is a tiny bit concerning is that Acer only quotes the Chromebook 315 as having 10 hours of battery life. Typically, laptops makers tend to overestimate a bit on battery compared to what you get in real life, which mean mobile endurance might not be one of its strong points.

But then again, statistically speaking, 15-inch laptops seldom leave the house, so just average longevity might not be that big of a deal. And with a scheduled release slated for sometime before the end of the March, you won’t have to wait very long for cost-saving Chromebook to hit the market.

So for all you budget notebook buyers out there, between this and HP’s new Chromebook Duo, there’s going to a number of cheap new laptops available pretty soon.

