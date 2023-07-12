A New Featurette Discusses Ahsoka's Journey to Live Action Series

I understand that very few people care as much about Interview With the Vampire as I do, but the new season is right around the corner and promo is already getting set up for San Diego Comic-Con—so nobody should expect me to be normal about it. There’s also just... a lot of interesting discussion going on about what’s happening (or not happening) at SDCC this year! Are all you spoilers ready for SDCC?!

Godzilla: Minus One

Toho International President Koji Ueda has released a poster, synopsis, and teaser trailer for the company’s thirtieth Godzilla film, Godzilla: Minus One.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Blade

During a recent appearance at San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con (via Comic Book), Kit Harrington stated his Black Knight “was never meant to be in [Marvel’s] Blade movie” after all.

The honest answer is I think that’s the intention with the character. I think there was some misunderstanding about whether he was going to be in the Blade movie. He was never meant to be in the Blade movie and isn’t. At this stage, I don’t know. At this stage, I hope he gets used. I know there’s some really fascinating parts of that character which would be beneficial to delve into and interesting, which are the aspects around his mental health things and specifically about addiction with that character which I think is really interesting. So I hope they use him. I hope that the Black Knight comes along. I hope that Dane Whitman is that character but, at this stage, I can’t tell you anything. But I think the intention is to develop him at some point.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part 2

During a recent interview with Variety, Christopher McQuarrie stated he has “two days vacation” before he begins filming the second half of Dead Reckoning in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisement

Deadpool 3

New set photos reveal a giant 20th Century Fox logo on the set of (the assuredly meta) Deadpool 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Little Bites

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Little Bites, a new horror film produced by Cher and Chaz Bono from Powerman 5000 frontman, Spider One. Starring Heather Langenkamp, Barbara Crampton, Bonnie Aarons, Krsy Fox, Elizabeth Caro, and Jon Sklaroff, the story follows “a young widow and mother who desperately tries to protect her daughter, Alice, from the grips of a fiendish, flesh eating monster named Agyar. Mindy has been secretly sacrificing her own life by allowing the creature to slowly feast on her body as she keeps Alice hidden away at her grandmother’s.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interview With the Vampire

New decals and wraparounds at San Diego Comic Con tease season two of Interview With the Vampire, showing off the main characters—Louis de Pointe du Lac, Claudia, and Armand set in bloody Parisian Theatre des Vampires.

Advertisement

The Mistress

Newlyweds move into a house haunted by the ghost of a lovelorn Victorian woman in the trailer for The Mistress.

THE MISTRESS | Official Trailer

End Times

We also have a trailer for End Times, The Asylum’s take on The Last of Us available to stream this Friday.

End Times - Official Trailer

Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa confirmed he’s returning for Doctor Who’s fifteenth season in a new interview with Rolling Stone UK.

I’m planning on getting back to [playing theater] next year, after I finish season two of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

The Winter King

Agents of SHIELD’s Iain De Caestecker plays Arthur Pendragon in the trailer for The Winter King, his new series at MGM+.

The Winter King (MGM+ 2023 Series) Official Trailer

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Finally, a new featurette discusses Rosario Dawson’s dream-come-true journey being cast as Ahsoka Tano in her very own Star Wars series at Disney+.

Journey To Ahsoka | Disney+

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

