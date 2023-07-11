James Cameron Says Alita Is Getting More Movies

Back in 2019, James Cameron’s long- in-development adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita released out into the world. Retitled Alita: Battle Angel and with Robert Rodriguez in the director’s seat (but with Cameron on hand as a writer and producer), the movie ended up being pretty good when all was said and done. It didn’t light the world on the fire, but it was a fun action flick propped up by Rosa Salazar.

Recently during an interview with Forbes, Cameron outright said he was working to ensure a sequel to the film would get made—multiple sequels , in fact. He explained that one of the reasons he’s selling his coastal ranch in California i s because he’s got too many projects that take him elsewhere. “On Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles,” he noted. “And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I’ll be working in Austin, so it just didn’t make sense for us anymore.”

In the years since the first Alita’s release, Cameron and producer Jon Landau have teased out interest from Disney in giving the flick a sequel. Toward the end of 2022, Landau claimed he and Cameron had been talking to Rodriguez, and with Cameron now saying this, it seems like those talks have paid off. It helps that Disney’s said in the past it wanted to continue franchises it picked up from 20th Century Fox like Alien and Planet of the Apes—Alita was one of those films under the 20th Century banner, so it’d be up for sequels as well.

Disney will presumably make an official announcement on an Alita 2 eventually. But given Cameron’s track record, if he’s saying it, it’s likely a very real thing that hopefully won’t take a long time to come out.

