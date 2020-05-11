And Now to Take a Big Sip of Water

Donald Trump at a White House press conference on May 11, 2020. Screenshot : White House ( YouTube

On Monday, Donald Trump addressed the country alongside a giant banner saying “America leads the world in testing,” saying that “We have met the moment and we have prevailed.” He then clarified that the fight against the virus is not over, but that “We’ve prevailed on testing is what I’m referring to... We certainly have done a great job on testing. We have prevailed, we have the best equipment anywhere in the world.”

The U.S. does lead the world in the total number of tests performed to detect the novel coronavirus. However, according to Worldometer’s ongoing tracker, the U.S. per capita testing rate of 29,209 per 1 million falls behind the Faeroe Islands, Iceland, Gibraltar, the United Arab Emirates, the Falkland Islands, Bahrain, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino, Lithuania, Bermuda, Cyprus, Denmark, Mauritius, Israel, Spain, the Cayman Islands, Portugal, Belgium, Estonia, Kuwait, Qatar, the Isle of Man, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, New Zealand, Russia, Norway, Brunei, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Germany, the Channel Islands, Slovenia, Canada, and Singapore.

According to the John Hopkins University tracker, the U.S. also has around 1,340,643 confirmed cases—or over 32 percent of the 4,153,871 confirmed cases worldwide.