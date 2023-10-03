Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga

Aquaman is coming back to handle more of his unfinished ocean domain business, this time with a sea dragon—which you’ll soon be able to buy.

The new line of toys and merch from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom gives us a first look at Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry and his co-stars in DC’s latest from genre master James Wan. From Funko to McFarlane, here’s what’s in store for Aquaman fan as we count down to the film’s holiday release.

