Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga

Movies

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga

The DC Studios release starring Jason Momoa opens in theaters December 20.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Aquaman merch
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences

Aquaman is coming back to handle more of his unfinished ocean domain business, this time with a sea dragon—which you’ll soon be able to buy.

Advertisement

The new line of toys and merch from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom gives us a first look at Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry and his co-stars in DC’s latest from genre master James Wan. From Funko to McFarlane, here’s what’s in store for Aquaman fan as we count down to the film’s holiday release.

Click through the gallery to see the newest action figures, home decor, and more!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom McFarlane Toys

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko




Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko




Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom x Funko




Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Toys

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Toys

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Toys




Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Home Goods

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Fandom Fashion

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Fandom Fashion

Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Fandom Fashion

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Fandom Fashion




Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 26

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Fandom Fashion

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Fandom Fashion




Image for article titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Merch Celebrates the Superhero Saga
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands & Experiences
Advertisement

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens December 20 in theaters.




Advertisement

26 / 26