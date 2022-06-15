Last year, we learned that Nickelodeon and Paramount had big plans for a revival of Avatar: The Last Airbender, to once and prove forever that kids using elemental powers are cooler than Disney’s blue man group. But now the studio has confirmed they’re even bigger, adding not one, but two new movies to its internal, Avatar-dedicated studio’s slate.



Just announced at Annecy 2022, Nickelodeon confirmed that Voltron: Legendary Defender and The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra’s Lauren Montgomery will direct the first of the three movies, which, according to Entertainment Weekly, are being planned as three standalone film projects, rather than a unified Avatar trilogy. Details on just when these films are set in the Avatar chronology were also kept under wraps, so we don’t know if they’ll follow Last Airbender’s Aang, Korra’s, uh, Korra, or a past or future wielder of the Avatar’s element-bending powers.

Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, the original creators of Avatar who made a highly public exit from Netflix’s current plans to remake the series in live-action to kickstart Avatar Studios, will executive produce all three movies, alongside Last Airbender veteran Eric Coleman. The three films aren’t the only plans for Avatar’s revival in the works at Avatar Studios, either—a new TV series in the franchise is also in the works, and at least one of the projects in development at the studio is going to be CG animated.

We’ll bring you more on Nick’s plans for Avatar when we learn them—for now, you gotta deal with waiting.

