Colman Domingo Will Suit Up as Batman for Spotify's Next Podcast

DC Comics has been in the serialized podcast game for the last few years, and it started in earnest with Batman Unburied back in 2021. The Spotify series was notably headlined by Black Panther’s Winston Duke as the Dark Knight himself, and has featured other celebrities in key roles such as Hasan Minhaj as the Riddler, Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne, and Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon.

Following the success of Unburied, Spotify greenlit both a second season, and a spinoff in The Riddler: Secrets of the Dark. While Minhaj is set to return as the question-heavy villain, Batman will have a new voice in Colman Domingo. The Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead star will be replacing Duke, and at time of writing, it’s unclear if he’ll be playing the character in Unburied season two (ditto any future podcasts featuring Batman), or if this is just a one-time thing. The new series will see Batman and Riddler partner up when a mysterious vigilante starts going around knocking off various Gotham villains and has made Riddler their next target.

Along with Domingo, additional new cast members were announced: Calum Worthy will voice The Messenger, Peyton Crim as Killer Croc, Hannah Simone as Nadira, Bri Giger as Summer Wilson, Aflamu Johnson as King Tut, and Amy Argyle as Bat-Tech. They’ll be joined by returning stars Rodriguez, Jason Isaacs (Alfred), Ashly Burch (Vicki Vale), and Jim Pirri (Arnold Flass).

The Riddler: Secrets of the Dark will air weekly episodes on Spotify starting on October 10. If you need a Batman podcast to tide you over until then, there’s the first season of Unburied, along with Harley Quinn & the Joker: Sound Mind from last year starring Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci as the chaotic antihero.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]

