Fate has course corrected to give Christina Ricci the role of Harley Quinn, a casting that makes perfect sense for Spotify and DC Comics’ upcoming podcast Harley Quinn & The Joker. The Addams Family and Yellowjackets icon will bring her sweetly creepy and chaotic energy to Harls in a new story that will refocus the narrative around her tumultuous relationship with the Joker, played by Made for Love lead (and made for this) Billy Magnussen.

The podcast is described as, “an audio series that finally tells Harley’s story from her perspective, instead of the one The Joker has told. When listeners meet Harley, she’s Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a gifted psychologist at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City determined to help the patients her colleagues have written off. But her dad is sick, and in need of an expensive life-saving operation Harleen can’t afford.

So when she meets “Patient J,” a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with J to get what she needs, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever.”

The announced cast also features Justin Hartley as Bruce Wayne. Harley and the Joker is directed by Eli Horowitz, who serves as co-writer with Matthew Derby. There’s no expected release date yet, but we’ll bring you more on Harley and the Joker as and when we learn it.

