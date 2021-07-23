Corning Made a New Type of Gorilla Glass Just for Smartphone Cameras

Corning’s Gorilla Glass has long been used to create super-strong see-through panels used on the front and back of phones, tablets, and more, but now Corning has created a new version of its durable silica designed specifically for use in smartphone cameras.



Following last year’s launch for Gorilla Glass Victus, Corning says its new Gorilla Glass with DX and Gorilla Glass with DX+ is both more durable and scratch-resistant compared to traditional anti-reflective coatings, while also boasting improved optical performance.

While Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ technically aren’t brand new, as each has previously been used on a handful of smartwatches, Corning says this new formula has been tweaked to better accommodate the needs of today’s more sophisticated mobile cameras.

According to Corning, camera lens covers made out of Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ allow 98% of light to pass through to the lens elements and camera sensor below, compared to around 95 percent for standard anti-reflective coatings. And while that extra 3% might not sound like much, every additional photon can make a difference, especially when snapping pics at night using a mobile phone camera sensor, which is significantly smaller than what you’d find in a DSLR or full-frame mirrorless camera.

On top of that, with the increasing number and size of lenses on the backs of modern mobile devices and the increasing number of people holding onto the same phone for three or more years, it’s becoming even more important to use components that can better withstand everyday wear and tear.

In its announcement video (above), Corning demonstrated the durability of Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ in side-by-side resistance tests compared to both a glass with a standard anti-reflective coating and sapphire glass—which has previously been used by companies like Apple to create durable lens covers and screens for the Apple Watch—with Gorilla Glass DX+ appearing to match the durability you get from sapphire.

Corning vice president and general manager for Gorilla Glass Jaymin Amin says: “By capturing 98% of light for the camera lens, our glass composites augment the full capability of the camera design and help create high-quality images and videos. Our Gorilla Glass DX products offer the industry’s best combination of optical performance and protection for the ultimate consumer experience”

And although there aren’t any specific phones that have been announced that feature Gorilla Glass DX/DX+, Corning says Samsung will be the first customer to use a Gorilla Glass DX lens cover on an upcoming device. W ith the timing of this announcement coming just ahead of Samsung’s next Unpacked event on August 11, it feels like there’s a good chance Gorilla Glass DX could be a component on either the Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, or both.