James Gunn offers an interesting assessment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. The Mortal Kombat sequel is officially on the way. Give your ears a sneak peek— er, you know what we mean—of one of The Little Mermaid live-action remake’s most famous tunes. And, of course, horror horror horror. Keep the lights on and the door open, sp oilers!

Twisters

According to Deadline, Anthony Ramos (A Star Is Born) has joined the cast of Twisters in an undisclosed role.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3



During a recent interview with Empire, James Gunn stated Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is about the team “saving themselves.”

The first movie is about the mother, the second movie is about the father and the third movie is about the self. That is the overall story. [It’s] not about saving the universe – it’s about the Guardians saving themselves.

Mortal Kombat 2

Filming on Mortal Kombat 2 begins this June in Australia.

Hell House LLC Origins

Filming has also officially begun on a prequel to Hell House LLC.

Insidious: Red Door

Meanwhile, a trailer for Insidious: Red Door premieres this Wednesday on Youtube.

INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR – Official Trailer (HD)

The Little Mermaid

Ariel sings “Part of Your World” in a new TV spot for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid.

Daredevil: Born Again

Vincent D’Onofrio hyped filming an “intense,” “big scene” for Daredevil: Born Again on Twitter.

Star Trek: Picard

Spoiler TV has new photos of Star Trek: Picard’s third season cast. Click through to see the rest.

Titans

A new featurette discusses the team’s “daddy issues” in the fourth season of Titans.

Titans Season 4 “Daddy Issues” Featurette (HD) Final Season

Riverdale

We also have a featurette discussing Archie and Cheryl’s coupling in this week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x04 Preview “Love & Marriage” (HD) Season 7 Episode 4 Preview

Yellowjackets

Natalie meets Walter while Taissa reunites with Van in the trailer for “Two Truths and a Lie, ” this week’s episode of Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 5 Promo | SHOWTIME

Sweet Tooth

Gus becomes a resistance leader in a new trailer for the second season of Sweet Tooth.

Sweet Tooth 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Clearing

Finally, Hulu has released a trailer for The Clearing, its new series about a religious cult starring Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce, and Teresa Palmer.

The Clearing | Official Teaser | Hulu

