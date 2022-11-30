In the wake of HBO’s new leadership slashing the Warner Bros. Animation department and its shows on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, the possibility of DC animation finding new life on other streamers has been floated as an ideal outcome. That may now be happening, with a little help from Amazon.

According to a report on Deadline, the chairwoman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Studios, Channing Dungey, discussed this possibility at Content London, announcing that the studio is considering setting up shop starting with DC franchises on other streamers. “With animation we used to be about staying in-house but now we are doing it on different platforms. HBO Max is the first stop but we are in the process of closing a big deal with Amazon featuring DC branded content in animation,” she said.

Probably not coincidentally, head of DC films, TV, and animation James Gunn tweeted “making plans” today. He would know what’s best for animation as he’s been animated as himself on HBO Max’s Harley Quinn show.

In a joint statement with DC co-head Peter Safran when their roles were announced, Gunn shared: “We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

With other WB animated franchise fates at stake like The Looney Tunes, the Tiny Toons reboot, Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai, and other Cartoon Network favorites, we hope to see more than just DC characters find new life elsewhere.

