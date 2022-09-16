Rejoice , Constantine fans: Deadline reports that Keanu Reeves is set to reprise the role of John Constantine in a continuation of the 2005 Warner Bros. DC film he starred in, which didn’t find initial box-office success but has since become something of a cult classic .

After 17 years, the John Wick star will reunite with writer Akiva Goldsman and director Francis Lawrence (who made his debut on the first film, and went on to direct several Hunger Games movies, including the in-production prequel) to continue their take on the DC comics demonologist, exorcist, and all around bad-ass. Goldsman will also produce through his Weed Road Pictures along with Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella. That suggests this movie will replace Abrams’ new series adaptation at HBO Max, which was announced in early 2021, well before... a lot of things happened at HBO Max.

It’s curious to see this be the side of DC films we’re revisiting and we wonder if Reeves will intersect with the newer era of DC heroes and villains. Fans of the film had all about but given up hope for this happening with the belief that the role at this point would have been recast but Reeves’ return definitely piques our interest. No word yet if original Constantine castmates Rachel Weisz and Tilda Swinton will also return.

