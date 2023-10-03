Updates From Deadpool 3, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and More

Macon Blair discusses some of Toxic Avengers’ gory, goopy characters. Shining Vale pays homage to classic horror in new posters. Get new looks at The Boy and the Heron and Five Nights at Freddy’s. Plus, the Ahsoka finale’s runtime, revealed. To me, my spoilers!



Deadpool 3

Taylor Swift was spotted with Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy at a recent Chiefs game, reigniting rumors she’s been cast as Dazzler in Deadpool 3.

It’s Over

Deadline reports Akeela Cooper is attached to write It’s Over, a feature adaptation of an unpublished short story by Jack Follman for Sony Pictures. The story is said to concern “the painful breakup of a longtime couple” that “drives right into the horror lane, blending humor and social commentary, as Cooper did in M3GAN.”

Friday the 13th

During a recent interview with Inverse, Blumhouse producer Ryan Turek revealed he and Jason Blum “would love to get [their] hands on” the rights to the Friday the 13th franchise.

Jason (Blum) and I are definitely in agreement that Friday the 13th is the thing we would love to get our hands on. I really want to go back to the basics. You don’t need too many ingredients for a Friday the 13th film. You need summer camp, you need campers, and you need Jason Vorhees in a mask.

The Toxic Avenger

In conversation with /Film, Macon Blair revealed his Toxic Avenger remake introduces a breakdancing henchman named Zodiac 3000 who dresses like the Zodiac Killer and ultimately “explodes into a big pile of blood” after falling off stage.

I mean, the Zodiac 3000 is just, it’s funny to me. We got one of the best break-dancers in Bulgaria to play that part because the guy with the target suit on is just sort of like, it’s so dumb that it makes me laugh. I wasn’t interested in the type of deaths where they’re strapped to a chair and they’re getting their fingernails pulled out. I dig those movies, that’s fine. But for this one, it was important that no, the way he dies is he falls off the stage and explodes into a big pile of blood. How could — his body blew up? Yeah, don’t worry about it. And then sprinkling moments like that throughout the movie where it’s just like, it’s best to not think about it too much because we’re already onto another gag as quickly as possible.

The Boy and the Heron

Coming Soon has a new international poster for Hiayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Coming Soon also has a couple new photos from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

The Hive

Pod people ruin a married couple’s night out in the trailer for The Hive, another sci-fi/home invasion movie coming to VOD this October 27.

The Hive (2023) | Trailer | Horror | Thriller

Star Wars: Ahsoka

According to Cryptic HD Quality (via ComicBook), this week’s Ahsoka finale runs just 46 minutes and 25 seconds long.

Chucky

Tiffany is tried for Jennifer Tilly’s murder spree in the synopsis for “Jennifer’s Body,” the third episode of Chucky’s third season.

Chucky’s complex motivations are revealed; Tiffany is tried for Jennifer Tilly’s murder spree.

SurrealEstate

A client is held hostage by a ghost in the synopsis for “The Butler Didn’t,” the third episode of SurrealEstate’s second season.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

DS9's Rom and Leeta make an appearance in photos from “Parth Ferengi’s Heart Place,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Head over to Comic Book for more.

Shining Vale

Finally, Starz has released a battery of Shining Vale character posters paying homage to classic horror films.

