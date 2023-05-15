Disney Parks will soon invite fans from around the world to see Elsa bring a snow day to to Olaf’s dream of a perfect summer day in the kingdom of Arendelle, thanks to its new land inspired by its Oscar-winning hit Frozen.

The blockbuster fairytale franchise starring Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell as royal sisters Elsa and Anna makes the jump from the screen to theme park in Disney Parks’ long- anticipated Hong Kong Disneyland expansion, which is set to open this fall. As much as we love experiences inspired by Star Wars, we’re always up for more f airytale escapes! So get those cheap flight searches going and Disneybounds packed for your own thrilling adventure into the unknown.

Where is World of Frozen?

In order to visit Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and friends you’ll need to travel to Hong Kong Disneyland. Yes, that’s quite a trek! It’s one of the newer Disney theme park resorts which already boasts one of the coolest castles and is adding two more to the mix with World of Frozen. Both Elsa’s Ice P alace and Anna’s Arendelle abode will both feature in the new land; a longside a village and f o rest area leading up to the I ce Queen’s snowy mountains, the themed expansion will feature two major attractions.

First up there’s a revamped Frozen Ever After boat ride, which will differ from it s Walt Disney World counterpart with state of the art animatronics—like the Elsa seen in the TikTok video above. ( We also hope it’s longer than Epcot’s Norway Pavilion version of the boat ride, which is definitely sandwiched in between food and drink offerings during the World Showcase crawl.)

New and exclusive to Hong Kong Disneyland’s dedicated area devoted to the Frozen films will be Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a family friendly but thrilling coaster. I’m hoping it’s a happy medium between Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney Parks’ Big Thunder Mountain. We’re definitely expecting an epic character experience at the Playhouse in the Woods, along with amazing merch in the village.

When does World of Frozen open?

If you’re willing to travel to Hong Kong Disneyland for the opening of World of Frozen, you only have to wait a little while longer for an exact date; all we know so far is that the area will have it s opening sometime in November. And if traveling to Hong Kong is out of the question, rest assured Frozen-themed areas are under construction at both Tokyo DisneySea’s New Fantasyland and at Disneyland Paris’s second gate Walt Disney Studios.



Fore more theme parks, cinematic immersive experiences, and f an-tastical destination news updates, stay tuned here at io9!

