Just how will Doctor Who keep telling stories about one of its most genius one-off ideas that somehow become an ongoing monster, the Weeping Angels? Doctor Who: Flux hopes it has an answer in tonight’s new episode, so come have a chat about whether or not “Village of the Angels” kept your eyes wide open.
After a big lore-dump of setup for Flux’s major conflict in last week’s “Once, Upon Time,” “Village of the Angels” takes the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan to the 1960s on what seems like a bit of a peculiar break from the main narrative of this six-episode serialized series. But everything is always peculiar in Doctor Who, even more so when a creepy little British village is haunted by kids going missing and killer statues.
What are your hopes for Doctor Who’s latest adventure in “Village of the Angels”? Let us know in the comments!
DISCUSSION
Me when io9 posts a Weeping Angel highlight reel: “I used to frantically scroll past any images of these beings when they’d show up on the internet, they terrified me for a good long time. Good villains.”
Me when io9 posts the image above: “Oh god no, scroll! Scroll damnit scroll!”
And here I had thought I’d moved past that fear lol.