Ms. Marvel’s co-director talks about how their Batgirl adaptation will feel much different than Ms. Marvel. Get a few tiny more looks at Prey. The first poster for the (*checks notes*) Winnie the Pooh horror movie will terrify you. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale, American Horror Stories, and more. To me, my spoilers!

Batgirl

In conversation with /Film, co-director Adil El Arbi stated Batgirl will be “much darker” than the Ms. Marvel series at Disney+.

Well, the thing is that it’s also an origin story, but obviously, Batgirl is in Gotham City, so it’s going to be much darker than Ms. Marvel, and our main character is older. I mean, she’s not a teenager, she already has a job. But I think that we’re still going to try to have the same visual vibrancy that is our trademark, you could say, and homages to the comic book, homages also to the animated series of ‘Batman’ and the Tim Burton movies. So that’s what we’re trying to do with that, but obviously, it’s going to be a bit darker than ‘Ms. Marvel’s world.

Advertisement

Goosebumps/Fear Street

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, R.L. Stine revealed there’s been “talk” and “rumors” of additional Goosebumps films at Sony and Fear Street movies over at Netflix.

There’s still talk about more Goosebumps movies, and I also hear rumors about more Fear Street movies for Netflix, because the first ones did so well last summer. Those films kind of shocked me, because they were all R-rated, and I’ve never done anything R-rated! All those teenagers were getting slashed. I was like, ‘Suddenly, I have a slasher movie!’

G/O Media may get a commission Still 32% off for post prime day sales Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

Prey

The latest issue of SFX Magazine includes new images from Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey.

Advertisement

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Dread Central has a poster for the upcoming Winnie the Pooh slasher, Blood and Honey.

Advertisement

Givers of Death

Hitmen are in high demand after one-third of humanity gets infected with an incurable virus in the trailer for Givers of Death.

Givers of Death (2022) Movie Trailer

Yu Yu Hakusho

Netflix has confirmed more casting for its live-action Yu Yu Hakusho adaptation.

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale

According to TV Line, Genevieve Angelson will appear in five episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale as Mrs. Wheeler, “an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead in Toronto.”

Advertisement

Loki

Deadline also has word that Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) “is set for a major role” in the second season of Loki.

Advertisement

La Brea

Likewise, Jonno Roberts (Wrecked) is also set for “a major recurring role” in season two of La Brea. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Chucky

Don Mancini shared another photo of himself with Jennifer Tilly on the set of Chucky season two.

Advertisement

Pop Team Epic

The long-awaited second season of Pop Team Epic now has a poster.

Advertisement

Riverdale

A few new stills have been released from “The Stand,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Advertisement

American Horror Stories

Teenagers summon Bloody Mary in a new TV spot for the second season of American Horror Stories.

American Horror Stories Season 2 “Violent Urges” Promo (HD) ft. Bella Thorne

Reginald the Vampire

According to a new teaser, Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire will premiere on October 5 at 10:00 pm.

Reginald The Vampire | Series Premiere Teaser | SYFY

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Ghost Island

Finally, the new Midnight Society investigates a haunted hotel room in the latest trailer for Ghost Island, premiering Saturday, July 30 on Nickelodeon.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island | Trailer

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.