The next installment in the Predator series from Dan Trachtenberg (Cloverfield) has gotten a full length trailer, and the fight for survival is on. After a snappy and terrifying teaser, this trailer shows Naru, a young warrior who lives in the Comanche Nation, as she searches for a way to destroy the predator that is hunting her community.



There’s no secret made of it, the danger that lurks in the darkness is a “highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal.” While there is quite a bit of coyness around showing the predator (especially at the begining of the trailer) we do get a few shadowy looks at the terrifying creature, who is played by up-and-coming character actor, Dane DiLiegro—check out a new look at the latest Predator design below . It’s clear that Naru is at a disadvantage, but, as she says in the trailer, she “knows how to survive.”

Trachtenberg was committed to portraying the Comanche nation as accurately as possible, and started by bringing on Native Comanche producer, Jhane Myers. The cast is comprised almost entire of Native, Indigenous, and First Nation’s talent, including Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.



Besides representation on screen, Prey will be available on Hulu entirely in Comanche as a language option as well as Comanche subtitles. This marks the first time a feature film has been available entirely in the Comanche language “on a direct-to-consumer streaming platform,” according to the press release.

Prey will be available to stream on Hulu August 5 .

