Foundation Ends Season 2 With Vindication and Chaos

In deep space, Constant is still in her space pod when suddenly we see... the Vault... just floating there and tractor-beaming her in. Bewildered, she sees Poly Verisof (Kulvinder Ghir) walk out of the darkness, followed by Hari Seldon, who tells her, “The Vault can do a great many things ... it was always the plan. Terminus would be sacrificed so the Foundation could survive.” Suddenly, we see the population of the planet is aboard the Vault, including people we thought were surely dead, like Constant’s father and Riose’s husband.



On Trantor, Demerzel stands in the room where the Cleon clones are kept in their tanks. As a brand-new Dawn, Day, and Dusk are hatched, she shows them the “powerful new tool” she’s acquired: the Prime Radiant that Hologram Hari gave her inside the Vault back on Terminus. “Wonderful things lie ahead,” she tells Empire.

Meanwhile, on Ignis, the other Hari—the one with a body—sits with a teary-eyed Gaal as she combs through the Prime Radiant, trying to make sense of Salvor’s death. Did it set the path of psychohistory back on track? “Here we are trying to save humanity, and we can’t even save the lives of the ones we love,” Hari says wryly, thinking of his murdered wife and unborn child. “You take the pain and the what-ifs, and you weave them into a narrative that pulls you forward,” he tells her. “Those losses matter if we make them matter.” The plan can still work, he assures her. They’ll just need to get Gaal 150 years into the future so she can have her destined confrontation with the evil Mule (Mikael Persbrandt). She protests—who’ll prepare the Second Foundation if she’s in cryosleep? Hari says he’ll do it, but she protests again; there are two cryopods, after all. Why not prepare the second Foundation together? Gaal will face the Mule eventually, and she doesn’t want to face any version of the ever-replicating Hari Seldon in the distant future without the Hari she considers to be part of her family by her side.