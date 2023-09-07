Hasbro's Massive Star Wars Ghost Ship Broke All Its Crowdfunding Goals

W e’ve known for a while that Hasbro’s latest Star Wars crowdfunder— first launched at San Diego Comic-Con this summer—had successfully reached its initial goal to turn the iconic freighter of Rebels and Ahsoka’s Hera Syndulla, the Ghost, into a huge new toy. But now the campaign is over—and we know Hera will be bringing a few friends along the way.



Although it was touch and go in the final days as to whether or not fans would hit every stretch goal, Hasbro’s Ghost campaign ultimately concluded with 21,768 backers throwing down a hefty $500 each to obtain their very own Vintage Collection-scaled version of the starship and a figure of its pilot, Hera. That’s well beyond the 8,000 initially required for the campaign to move forward—a goal that not every previous Star Wars “ Haslab” campaign has hit—but it’s also ultimately well beyond the 11K, 14K, and 17K thresholds Hasbro set as stretch goals to see the ship come with three more members of the Rebels crew as they appeared in the animated series’ fourth and final season: Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, and Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios.

Where’s Sabine and Chopper, you ask? Well, good news/bad news. The good news is that they’re both coming. The bad news is that it’s only of a sort: Hasbro recently revealed that new versions of Sabine and Chopper, including the same cardbacks inspired by Sabine’s mural from Rebels and Ahsoka to match the included figures with the Ghost, are not being added as a bonus for the campaign overwhelmingly hitting its targets. Instead, unlocking the prior three stretch goals will give backers the chance to purchase the currently unrevealed figures at a later date. Chopper is already in the set in one form—his head is grafted into the droid slot on the included Phantom II shuttle—but it’s not quite the same as having a proper figure of him, and the only other way to get a version of Sabine in the TVC 3.75" scale is the upcoming version of her based on how she appears in Ahsoka rather than Rebels.



You’d think with nearly 22,000 people throwing down $500 apiece, the to y company could bundle them in! But alas. Anyway, click through to see plenty of pictures of the final painted model of the Vintage Collection Ghost, as well as the now-included figures of Hera, Ezra, Kanan, and Zeb—to either whet your appetite while you wait until the estimated f all 2024 shipping date, or to see what you’re missing out on.