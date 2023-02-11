HBO Max's The Nevers Jumps to Tubi with New Episodes in Tow

Take your mind back to 2021 and you may recall HBO Max’s sci-fi drama series The Nevers, wherein women in 1890s London such as Laura Donnelly’s Amalia True have manifested superpowers, X-Men style. The series was notable for two things: creator Joss Whedon getting replaced with current showrunner Philippa Goslett, and becoming one of many HBO original series taken off HBO Max in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.



As it was stuck in streaming limbo, The Nevers’ second half of the season had finished production and yet to air. While the show is still currently canceled, TVLine reports that the series will now be streaming on Tubi starting this Monday, February 13. The new run of episodes will start on February 14 and run through the following day, and you can see the air times down below:

2:38 pm ET The Nevers Ep 107 “It’s a Good Day” (Feb. 14)

3:46 pm ET The Nevers Ep 108 “I Don’t Know Enough About You” (Feb. 14)

4:47 pm ET The Nevers Ep 109 “Fever” (Feb. 14)

2:40 pm ET The Nevers Ep 110 “Alright, Okay, You Win” (Feb 15)

3:45 pm ET The Nevers Ep 111 “Ain’t We Got Fun” (Feb. 15)

4:50 pm ET The Nevers Ep 112 “I’ll Be Seeing You” (Feb. 15)

In a Q&A with TVLine, Goslett advised that viewers watch the first six episodes should go and rewatch them again, since the show’s been off the air for over a year. As far as the back half of the season is concerned, she teased that the finale would feel “satisfyingly cathartic” for fans who’ve stuck with the show through to its untimely end. “There are definitely story elements and character dynamics there which were intended to push into future seasons,” she acknowledged. “I believe that we bring this one to what feels like a natural close.”

