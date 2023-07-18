Henry Cavill's Witcher Training Reached Superman Levels of Intensity

To be the musk created by the strength of Henry Cavill swinging his sword, one can only imagine while watching The Witcher star train with stunt coordinator and second unit director Wolfgang Stegemann.

In a behind-the-scenes walkthrough of a recent one-shot fighting sequence for the Netflix series, Stegemann shared with Entertainment Weekly the process of getting the hard-working Cavill ready to take his bow as Geralt the Butcher of Blaviken. “Henry is super precise and his passion is just outstanding,” Stegemann said, explaining that the actor ran through the sequence about 90 times before actually filming it. “I love it so much because [Cavill] wants to have it perfect. When I was like, ‘That was great.’ He said, ‘Eh, let’s do one more.’”

And we can watch him do “one more” over and over again; head to EW to see the video.

The Witcher season three, volume two will conclude Cavill’s run as Geralt on Netflix this July 27.

