Dr. Bret Frey, an emergency medicine physician, points to a step stool he brought so a nurse could reach their arm inside a truck to administer the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine under an emergency use authorization at a drive-up vaccination site from Renown Health on December 17, 2020, in Reno, Nevada. Photo : Patrick T. Fallon / AFP ( Getty Images )

The emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against covid-19 could mark the beginning of the end of a pandemic that has ravaged and terrorized the world for almost a year. But if we are to be successful in stomping out infection rates, we must first address another barrier: people that don’t want to take the vaccine.

Considering the roller coaster of a year we’ve had, it’s understandable to have some doubts about a covid-19 vaccine. However, getting a vaccine is not only a way to protect yourself, but also a way to protect your community; the U.S. will not see the positive effects of the vaccine’s impact if not enough people get vaccinated.

Therefore, as we show you some pretty cool photos of people getting their covid-19 vaccine this week, we’ll also run down some things you should know about the vaccines and the U.S. vaccine rollout. In addition, we highly encourage everyone to get vaccinated if and when they can.