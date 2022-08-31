Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Doctor Strange’s Xochitl Gomez are teaming up for a new sci-fi project. The cast of Disney’s Pinocchio remake talk up the film’s legacy. The Orphan Black spinoff adds another major star. Plus, a new look at Kamen Rider: Black Sun. Spoilers, away!



Ursa Major

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Xochitl Gomez will star in Ursa Major, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from Jonathan and Josh Baker. The story concerns Charlie (Winstead) and Natalie (Gomez) as a “mother and daughter fighting for survival on an Earth-like planet, hiding from a group of relentless hunters with the added threat of an imminent and deadly storm approaches. But Natalie, now a teenager, has begun to question her mother’s decisions, her explanation of who there are, how they got here, and what they need to do to survive.” [THR]

Queen of Bones

Deadline reports Julia Butters, Jacob Tremblay, Martin Freeman, and Taylor Schilling are attached to star in Queen of Bones, an Icelandic folk horror film from director Robert Budreau. Adapted from a script by Michael Burgner, the story is said to follow “twin siblings Lily (Butters) and Sam (Tremblay) who live at a remote homestead with their widowed father, Malcolm (Freeman), a violinmaker in 1931 Oregon. When Lily and Sam find an Icelandic spell book in the cellar, they begin to suspect a connection between their mother’s death and dark forces in the woods. They then embark on a dangerous mission to force their father and his friend, Ida May (Schilling), to reveal the truth.”

Wendell and Wild



Henry Sellicks’s Wendell and Wild will now premiere October 28 on Netflix.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Relatedly, Netflix’s adaption of Stephen King’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone will premiere on October 5. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Hocus Pocus 2

The DisInsider has also released a new poster for Hocus Pocus 2.

Pinocchio

The cast of Disney’s live-action Pinocchio discusses their favorite moments in a new featurette.

Werewolf b y Night

Entertainment reporter Daniel Richtman (via Coming Soon) alleges Harriet Sansom Harris will play a cult leader named Verrusa in the Werewolf by Night Halloween special at Disney+.

Kaos

Deadline reports Daniel Lawrence Taylor and Debi Mazar have joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Greek mythology series Kaos as Theseus and Medusa, respectively.

Orphan Black: Echoes

Deadline also reports Keeley Hawes will star alongside Krysten Ritter in the upcoming Orphan Black spinoff as “a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Ransom and Mariner participate in “The Least Dangerous Game” in a synopsis for the September 1 episode of Lower Decks.

On a tropical paradise planet, Mariner questions Commander Ransom on how he structures his away team. Boimler makes a bold career decision. Written by: Garrick Bernard Directed by: Michael Mullen

[Spoiler TV]

Ghosts

Sam requests supernatural aid acquiring a good review in the synopsis for “Spies,” the September 29 episode of Ghosts. Head over to Spoiler TV for images.

Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B. Also, Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Sept. 29 (8:30-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Godzilla: The Legendary Series/Monarch

Apple TV+ has released its first image from its upcoming MonsterVerse Godzilla series.

Kamen Rider: Black Sun

Finally, Toei has released a trailer for its latest Kamen Rider series, Kamen Rider: Black Sun— a loose reboot of 1987's Kamen Rider Black— premiering October 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

【特報第二弾】仮面ライダーBLACK SUN【2022年10月28日（金）0:00配信決定】

