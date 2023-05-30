Universal Pictures’ upcoming live-action remake of Dreamworks’ How to Train Your Dragon animated franchise has found its leading actors.

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Mason Thames, who starred in Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone, has been cast as Hiccup, a young Viking prince who befriends a injured dragon and becomes its protector in a world that wants to wipe the creatures out of existence. The Last of Us’ Nico Parker was also added to the cast as Astrid, a heroic Viking youth who fears dragons until she’s thrust into an adventure with Hiccup. The animated film’s director, Dean DeBlois, returns to helm the franchise remake in what marks Universal’s first foray into turning some of its animated properties into live-action. Please, no one tell them to do Minions next; we’ll take an adorable Night Fury dragon any day and can’t wait to see Toothless take flight.

DeBlois is writing the project based off the books by Cressida Cowell, which also inspired the popular animated series; that kicked off with a feature film in 2010 followed by two sequels, as well as multiple TV series. Beyond Dragons, the filmmaker is also known for directing Disney Animation’s Lilo and Stitch, though he’s not involved in that film’s in-the-works adaptation into a Disney+ live-action movie.

How to Train Your Dragon will begin shooting this summer and has been slated for release on March 14, 2025.

