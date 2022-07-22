In a special reveal today at Comic-Con Marvel screened the first trailer for the animated show, I Am Groot. Vin Diesel is reprising his role as the voice of Groot, and it was said on the panel that Bradley Cooper will also be returning to voice Rocket Raccoon, Groot’s rascally best friend and terminal bad influence.



I Am Groot | Official Trailer | Disney+

The trailer shows baby Groot in a whole bunch of short adventures, but there’s really nothing to indicate a larger plot. This might be a kind of anthology series that shows Marvel’s favorite talking plant just enjoying his days off. The panel stated that the show will be five episodes long. Honestly, the trailer does seem rather charming, and it’s clear that Marvel has fully embraced the power of its animation studios, styling a lot of the artwork in very cute ways.

I Am Groot will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022

