Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

In recent years, Nerf has added some gigantic blasters to its lineup, at times necessitating the need for a shoulder strap. But they still can’t compare to one of YouTube’s Ryan & David’s recent creations: a four-foot long custom-built bazooka that fires oversized darts made from pool noodles.

It’s reminiscent of Mark Rober’s world’s biggest Nerf gun, but instead of a tank of pressurized air to propel giant darts, this bazooka uses actual explosives to fire foam missiles that utterly destroy its targets. If your friends plan a friendly Nerf blaster battle and someone shows up carrying one of these, make sure you’re on their team.

Advertisement

[YouTube]