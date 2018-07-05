In recent years, Nerf has added some gigantic blasters to its lineup, at times necessitating the need for a shoulder strap. But they still can’t compare to one of YouTube’s Ryan & David’s recent creations: a four-foot long custom-built bazooka that fires oversized darts made from pool noodles.
It’s reminiscent of Mark Rober’s world’s biggest Nerf gun, but instead of a tank of pressurized air to propel giant darts, this bazooka uses actual explosives to fire foam missiles that utterly destroy its targets. If your friends plan a friendly Nerf blaster battle and someone shows up carrying one of these, make sure you’re on their team.
[YouTube]