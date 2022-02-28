David Rysdahl wants to make a new take on Rapunzel with Zazie Beetz. Renfield sinks its teeth into a new release date. Chucky plans a return this year. Plus, new looks at Our Flag Means Death, Netflix nabs an unconventional Transformers show, and more. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Meg 2: The Trench

Variety reports Li Bingbing has exited Meg 2: The Trench. However, Wu Jing, “the highest-grossing male actor of all time in China” has joined the cast in a currently undisclosed role.

Rapunzel

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, David Rysdahl revealed he and Zazie Beetz are collaborating on a new version of Rapunzel with “a huge afro.”

There’s something I can’t talk about but it’s going to be exciting. But Zazie and I write a lot. I have a couple of scripts. We have a production company and we write a lot. Like I just said twice. Did I mention we write a lot? (laughs). So we are making a Rapunzel story, kind of what happens after, for Zazie. She’ll have a huge afro. That’s something we’re excited about writing ... [Zazie’s playing Rapunzel] in the script that we made! Yeah. She’s gonna kill it. She’s so good.

From Black

Deadline reports True Blood’s Anna Camp is attached to star in From Black, a supernatural horror film from Thomas Marchese in which “a young mother crushed by guilt and shame after the disappearance of her young son five years previously is offered a bizarre opportunity to set things right. Is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?” Jennifer Lafleur, John Ales, Travis Hammer, and Richie Montgomery are also attached to co-star.

Advertisement

Renfield

Renfield is now scheduled for an April 14, 2023, theatrical release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Indiana Jones 5

Filming has officially wrapped on Indiana Jones 5, according to producer Frank Marshall on Twitter.

Advertisement

Morbius

Jared Leto discusses the Spider-Man adjacent origins of Morbius in a new featurette.

Gagarine

A teenager rebuilds his condemned apartment building into a starship in the trailer for Gagarine, opening in select theaters this April Fool’s Day.

The Penguin

In conversation with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar), producer Dylan Clark compared the upcoming Penguin TV series (spinning off from Matt Reeves’ The Batman) to Brian De Palma’s Scarface.

We’re doing one with Colin [Farrell], seeing Oz [Oswald Cobblepot] rise to power, almost like a Scarface story. It’s exciting to do something like that just as a standalone, but it speaks to the character and our movie, so that you’ll go back to the movie [and say], ‘Oh, I see that backstory there, that line refers to this’.

Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows

Filming has also wrapped on the fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows (which is on its way “very soon”) according to Jermaine Clement.

Advertisement

Chucky

A teaser poster from Don Mancini confirms the second season of Chucky airs sometime later this year.

Advertisement

Outlander

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Allegiance”—the second episode of Outlander’s sixth season.

Jamie struggles with his first request as Indian Agent. Roger presides over an unusual funeral. Marsali gives birth. However, the joy is short lived when a discovery is made.

Advertisement

Resident Alien

Harry and Asta take Manhattan in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “An Alien in New York.”

Harry and Asta search for one of his own people in New York, but things take a dangerous turn.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

A metahuman invades the CCPD in the synopsis for “Lockdown,” the March 16 episode of The Flash.

SIT TIGHT- When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker (#807). Original airdate 3/16/2022.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Charmed

The Charmed Ones struggle with the new team dynamic in the synopsis for “You Can’t Go Home Again” airing March 18.

RESISTANCE IS FUTILE - As the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) comes to terms with her powers, she finds herself resistant to accepting her destiny. Mel (Melonie Diaz) becomes protective and insistent on everyone embracing the new Power of Three, while Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is apathetic and aloof. But the girls must find a way to accept each other when a new threat starts tracking them. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Liz Kruger directed and co-wrote the episode with Blake Taylor (#402). Original airdate 3/18/22.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for the second half of Kung Fu’s second season premiere, “Year of the Tiger: Part 2".

TAKING DOWN RUSSELL TAN - In the midst of Lunar New Year festivities in Chinatown, Nicky (Olivia Liang) tries to help her newly-discovered cousin Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) understand her new reality. Meanwhile, as Nicky and Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) follow a lead involving one of Russell Tan’s (guest star Kee Chan) mercenaries, Henry (Eddie Liu) keeps an eye on Mia at the community center. Elsewhere, Ryan (Jon Prasida) meets Sebastian (guest star JB Tadena), Harmony Dumpling’s newest line cook and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) is paid a surprise visit by his sister Juliet (guest star Annie Q.) Finally, Zhilan is forced to confront her past. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#202). Original airdate 3/16/2022.

Advertisement

Astrid and Lilly Save the World

A demon possesses Principal Varshidi in photos from “Toenail,” this week’s episode of Astrid and Lilly. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our Flag Means Death

Spoiler TV has miscellaneous photos from the first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transformers: BotBots

Finally, objects commonly found inside a mall (such as a wet floor sign and a squeeze bottle of ketchup) are, gasp, secretly robots in disguise, in the trailer for Netflix’s latest animated series, Transformers: BotBots.

Banner art by Jim Cook