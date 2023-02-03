James Gunn's Superpowers Now Include Increasing DC Comic Book Sales

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Comic-book fans were thrilled by this week’s big announcement by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, revealing what’s to come for the DC Universe. Soon after, Gunn shared a handful of specific DC titles that will have an influence on that future—and it seems a whole lot of people decided they’d like to do some advance reading on the subject.

As io9 already pointed out, the titles either seen here or mentioned include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King; All-Star Superman: The Deluxe Edition by Grant Morrison; Batman by Grand Morrison Omnibus Vol. 1; and Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore, and Warren Ellis’ The Authority Omnibus, which is currently out of print in the edition used in the tweet.

After being sprinkled with Gunn’s magic dust, it now seems these comics are suddenly very hot sellers, which is not entirely surprising—people are curious about the new DC Universe! According to Amazon’s current list of best-selling superhero comics and graphic novels, readers are snapping up Morrison’s Batman and Superman books as well as King’s Supergirl (in both paperback and Kindle editions). The comics and graphic novels list (without the “superhero” subcategory) also shows the same three books in the top 14.

This is just one day after Gunn’s tweet, so you can only guess that these numbers are going to go up once DC’s various projects move along in production. Is James Gunn the new Oprah’s Book Club, causing a publishing boom in the comics world? None of these titles were exactly obscure to begin with, but if it turns more moviegoers into comic fiends, we’re all for it.

