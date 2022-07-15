Rhett Reese talks about Disney’s approach to Deadpool 3. Chucky sets its sights on a spooky season return. Jamie Lee Curtis teases something’s coming for Halloween Ends. Plus, what to expect from Riverdale’s season finale, and a look at the return of The Handmaid’s Tale. To me, my spoilers!



Scream 6



Bloody-Disgusting reports Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori have joined the cast of Scream 6 in undisclosed roles.

Relatedly, People Magazine has a photo of Courtney Cox back on set in a blue suit with lime green heels.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

James Gunn recently confirmed Thor “was never going to appear” in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 on Twitter.

Deadpool 3



In a recent interview with Discussing Film, writer Rhett Reese stated Disney has been “very hands-off and supportive” in the development of Deadpool 3.

It’s almost like putting on a comfy old sweater. Marvel’s really given us the support to maintain the tone and the vision that we have for it. They’ve been very hands-off and supportive, but they’ve also let us do what we do. So really, it’s just been fun. We’re mad scientists back in the laboratory again. Deadpool is our favorite who will always be the character I think we’re most associated with, and we’re very grateful for being allowed to write him again. So it’s a blast. It’s like going back to school again after having summer off. It’s pretty fun.

Clue

In the same interview, Reese also revealed he and co-writer Paul Wernick have finished their script for a new Clue movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

We’ve written a draft of Clue, and it’s still in development over at Fox [20th Century Studios]. So it’s sort of bumping forward, whether it becomes a movie or not is generally in the hands of the movie Gods and not ourselves. So we did our best on it. We’re proud of it. We love the franchise, and Ryan [Reynolds’] schedule is a busy one, so he has to choose among many projects. We’ll see if Clue ends up coming to fruition, but it’s something we all care pretty deeply about.

Halloween Ends

You can expect something for Halloween Ends next Wednesday, according to Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter.

Black Adam

Black Adam appears on the cover of this month’s Den of Geek magazine.

Secret Headquarters

We also have a poster for Owen Wilson’s new superhero movie, Secret Headquarters.

Prey for the Devil

The Catholic Church allows its first nun to perform an exorcism on a little girl in the trailer for Prey for the Devil.

Prey for the Devil (2022 Movie) Official Trailer - Christian Navarro, Jacqueline Byers

Mal de Ojo

A visiting family learn their Mexican grandmother is a witch in the trailer for Mal de Ojo.

Evil Eye | Official movie trailer | Coming Soon

Drifting Home

Six kids become unwitting seafarers after a supernatural occurrence sweeps their apartment building out to sea in the trailer for Drifting Home.

Drifting Home | Official Trailer | Netflix

Untitled Monsterverse Godzilla Series



Canadagraphs has a few set photos from the currently untitled Monsterverse Godzilla series at Apple TV+. Click through to have a look.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Spoiler TV also has new images from the fifth season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. More at the link.

Riverdale

The Archie kids “band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced” in the synopsis for its sixth season finale, “Night of the Comet.”

CROSSROADS — Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang band together to save Riverdale from the greatest threat the town has ever faced. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Aaron Allen (#622). Original airdate 7/31/2022.

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz returns to fringe science in the synopsis for “Missing My Baby,” the August 1 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

MYSTERIES AND SECRETS – With missing friends and mysteries abound, Liz (Jeanine Mason) returns to fringe science, but in working alongside her new mentor, she’s confronted with an unsettling revelation and a difficult choice, meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) uncovers the truth behind the “messages” she’s been receiving. Elsewhere, the bond between brothers is tested when Max (Nathan Dean) keeps an explosive secret from Michael (Michael Vlamis), putting them at odds during a critical moment. Lastly, Isobel (Lily Cowles) tries to pull answers out of Tezca (guest star Brigitte Kali Canales), only to discover that the villain in her story is not as clear-cut as she may seem. The series also stars Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Ariana Quiñónez & Danny Tolli (408). Original Airdate 8/1/2022.

Archer

Archer returns for its thirteenth season Wednesday, August 24 on FX. [Spoiler TV]

The Handmaid’s Tale

Serena wants revenge against June in a new trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale | Season 5 Teaser | Hulu

Chucky

Finally, Chucky returns for his second season October 5 on USA and SYFY.

Chucky Season 2 Premiere Date Announcement Tease

