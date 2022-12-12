We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Amid all the Golden Globe nominations this morning, we’ve got your daily roundup of nerdy news and geeky content. A lot of rumors and sequels are in the works as the industry prepares for the happiest time of the year: awards season. Get your ballots out, because spoilers are in the mix!

Wicked

Deadline reports Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, Aaron Teoh, and Colin Michael Carmichael are the latest to join the cast of Wicked. Bode will play Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister, while Yang and James have been cast as Pfannee and ShenShen, “fellow classmates of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz.” Settle is said to play Miss Coddle, while Teoh and Carmichael have been cast as Avaric and Nikidik, respectively.

Hobbs & Shaw 2

In conversation with Coming Soon, producer Kelly McCormick stated she and her husband David Leitch would “love to” make a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, but there are currently “no conversations at this time.”

Joker: Folie à Deux

Director Todd Phillips has our first look at the incarcerated Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Director David F. Sandberg revealed a scene in Shazam! Fury of the Gods pays homage to the opening moments of Akira.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie



Toad gives Mario a tour of the Mushroom Kingdom in a new clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | “Mushroom Kingdom” | Official Movie Clip

Willow



During a recent interview with Comic Book Movie, Joe Kasdan revealed he’s “begging” Kathleen Kennedy for the second season of Willow at Disney+.

I hope so. We’re certainly working at it and I’m begging Kathy because working with these actors and this crew of filmmakers on this show has been the best experience. We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit.

Star Trek: Picard

TV Line has our first look at Worf in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard.

Meanwhile, Comic Book has new looks at both Beverly Crusher and William Riker.

Ghosts

Ben Franklin drops by for the hour-long Ghosts Christmas special, airing this December 15.

Ghosts 2x09 “The Christmas Spirit, Part One” / 2x10 “The Christmas Spirit, Part Two” Promo (HD)

Animaniacs

Finally, Pinky is forbidden from opening “The Green Door” in the trailer for the third and (we can now confirm) final season of the Animaniacs revival at Hulu.

The Animaniacs Season 3 Promo (HD) Final Season

