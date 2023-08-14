Last week, io9 shared a glimpse of the floating cities occupied by Earth’s invaders in new sci-fi film Landscape With Invisible Hand. (Read our Sundance review here.) Today’s final trailer reveals exactly what those extraterrestrial occupiers look like—and “surprising” doesn’t even begin to cover it. No wonder humanity is frustrated by its pint-sized new overlords!

LANDSCAPE WITH INVISIBLE HAND | Final Trailer

According to writer-director Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds) in a statement provided to io9, “It’s a colonial fable that is as funny as it is dark: a kind of E.T. where the alien living in your house is more likely to sue you than to become your friend ... We set out to make the most realistic execution of a totally bizarre premise.”

The official plot description is as follows: “Years into a benevolent alien occupation of Earth, the human race is still adjusting to the new world order and its quirky coffee table-sized overlords called the Vuvv. Their flashy advanced technology initially held promise for global prosperity, but rendered most human jobs—and steady income—obsolete. When 17-year-old artist Adam Campbell (Asante Blackk) and new girlfriend Chloe Marsh (Kylie Rogers) discover the Vuvv are particularly fascinated with human love and will pay for access to it, they decide to livestream their budding romance to make extra cash for themselves and their families. Life is good, for a while, until the flame of their teenage love fizzles out and they’re forced to make very different, absurdly life-altering sacrifices for their families.”

Advertisement

Landscape With Invisible Hand is based on the book by M.T. Anderson; you can check out this unique sci-fi tale in theaters August 18.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.