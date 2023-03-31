Television

The Last of Us Has Locked in Its Season 2 Filming Location

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will be heading to Vancouver for the upcoming HBO series.

By
Germain Lussier
Comments (2)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
joel and ellie being filmed.
Season two of The Last of Us will film in Vancouver.
Image: HBO

While season one of The Last of Us took audiences on a whirlwind, cross-country tour of the United States, very little of what you saw was actually the United States. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann filmed most of season one in the Alberta region of Canada, in and around Calgary, Edmonton, and more. That filming location is changing for season two, but not by much.

Watch
Thanks, Last of Us. Thanks a Lot. | The Last of Us Episode 7 Review
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Favorite Vampires in Media | Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid
October 3, 2022
The Hunger Games | The Last of Us Episode 8 Review
March 6, 2023

Deadline reports that Joel and Ellie are heading west as The Last of Us will be filming in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. It’s a location used by many, many shows and movies because of the country’s tax breaks and abundant production industry. So that’s not really much of a surprise.

Advertisement

What does make it interesting is that a good chunk of The Last of Us Part II, the video game this second season of the show will begin to adapt, takes place in Seattle, Washington, which is only a three-hour drive from Vancouver. Could the production have moved further west to more accurately capture that Pacific Northwest vibe? That seems like a reasonable assumption.

There’s no word on when filming for season two will begin but chances are the season will only tell half the story of the second game. “I think that the amount of story that remains that we have not covered would be more than a season of television,” Mazin told io9 last year. “So assuming we can keep going forward, the idea would be to do more than just one more season. But this isn’t the kind of show that is going to be seven seasons.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV
42% Off
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV

Incredible visuals
This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Without spoiling anything (you can play the game, read our review, or watch a playthrough to do that), The Last of Us Part II picks up some time after the events of the first game/series and deals directly with the fallout of Joel’s actions at the end. Who did he kill? What is the fallout? And what will Ellie think when she realizes what he did? All that comes into play.

With the Vancouver production still off on the horizon, fans should probably plan on seeing The Last of Us season two in late 2024 or maybe even early 2025.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.