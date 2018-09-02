Images of the next line of GoPro cameras, the Hero 7, appear to have been leaked in the form of a product display via Reddit, the Verge reported on Saturday.



The images show the Hero 7, which is expected to be released later in September, seems to come in a choice of three colors (white/silver/black) and is waterproof up to 33 feet. There’s not enough information on the product display to determine what differs between the three editions of the Hero 7, though the black model comes with a forward-facing panel. The display also promises improved image stabilization, touting a “gimbal-like” ability to balance shots.



Advertisement

GoPro has had a rough go of it lately. In an era where people are increasingly fine just shooting video on their smartphone cameras, their signature line of dedicated action cams hasn’t done so hot. Earlier this year, the company released an entry-level, $199 version named simply the Hero, which could do almost everything its pricier sibling models could do except shoot 4K video or at high framerates (60fps or lower only). It was GoPro’s first budget release in two years.

The Hero followed not long after the company killed off its drone division—whose Karma drone launched to middling reviews, a major product recall, and then layoffs. GoPro has also turned to other sources of revenue, like licensing its camera technologies to competitors. Rumors that the company might consider a partnership with or outright buyout by a competitor began in early 2018, though it wasn’t clear anyone was interested.

[The Verge/Engadget]