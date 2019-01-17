Screenshot: Andro News (YouTube)

It seems Google has a real problem with secrets, because after a Russian blog shared info about the upcoming Pixel 3 Lite late last year, now there’s a complete review of what appears to be a pre-production Pixel 3 Lite on YouTube.

In accordance with previous leaks, Andro News claims the Pixel 3 Lite shown off in the video goes by the code name “Sargo.” The device seemingly confirms a few details from previous reports, such as its plastic body, Snapdragon 670 processor, and 5.5-inch screen.

However, there are some notable changes and tidbits of new info about the Pixel 3 Lite in this video, including a possible release window. Andro News says be Pixel 3 Lite will be available around Google I/O 2019, which typically takes place in May. Additionally, this apparent Pixel 3 Lite also sports a headphone jack, which is something Rozetked claimed the phone didn’t have in its leak from 2018.

Other differences between this device and the standard Pixel 3 include bottom-mounted speakers instead of front-facing stereo speakers on the Pixel 3, slightly larger bezels, and what appears to be a new pale blue color option. Also, unlike the Pixel 3, the device only comes with 32GB of base storage, which feels a bit skimpy for new phone in 2019. However, as a mid-range phone and with the support of Google’s various cloud storage options, the Pixel 3 Lite’s somewhat limited storage wouldn’t be a deal breaker.

Screenshot: Andro News (YouTube)

According to Andro News, the real exciting part about the Pixel 3 Lite is its picture taking abilities. That’s because while the Pixel 3 Lite only features a single 12-MP rear camera, it apparently comes with a new autofocus sensor and image quality similar to the standard Pixel 3. That’s a pretty big claim, but since much of the Pixel 3's photo magic lies in software, it’s not an entirely unbelievable.

Based on the Russian language setting seen on this early Pixel 3 Lite, it’s possible that Andro News’ and Rozetked could share the same source when it comes to obtaining prototype units. However the new color scheme and headphone jack in this leak suggest that Andro News may have obtained a slightly more up-to-date sample.



Either way, if the Pixel 3 Lite ends up being similar to what’s been shown off in leaks so far, we could be looking at a really solid mid-range phone and possibly the true spiritual successor to the now defunct Nexus phone line. The only major detail we don’t have much info on yet is price, however, if past history is any indication, I expect we’ll get more clues as we get closer to Google I/O in May.

