Lego's Animal Crossing Sets Won't Cost You a Tom Nook Loan

Lego’s latest collaboration with Nintendo isn’t part of its digitally enhanced Mario line or its pricey collector-series display kits. It’s an honest-to-god plain and simple Lego line—and it takes us away from the Mushroom Kingdom and to the faraway islands of Animal Crossing without enacting too heavy of a toll on your wallet.



Officially revealed today by Lego after a tease last week, five new sets based on the smash-hit latest entry in the Animal Crossing series, New Horizons, will release on March 1, 2024. Sending players on an island life getaway rather than starting a home in a quiet town, New Horizons became a breakout hit thanks to an unfortunately perfectly timed release during the early weeks of the 2020 pandemic shutdowns, and the series’ crafting-driven, laid-back nature is a perfect next step for Nintendo and Lego’s burgeoning relationship (sorry to all the Legend of Zelda fans still hoping and dreaming for one of those Ideas pitches to actually make it through at some point).

None of the five sets include stand-ins for the player character avatars from Animal Crossing, instead focusing on series staples Tom Nook, infamous landlord, and Isabelle, noted administrator and Smash Bros star, as well as beloved villagers from New Horizons, including Rosie, Fauna, Marshal, Julian, and Bunnie. But what’s most interesting is that the vast majority of the Animal Crossing sets will retail for under $50, with only one set coming in more expensive than that at $75. Considering just how expensive licensed Lego has become in recent years—amplified by the company’s focus on huge, adult-focused sets—making most of the Animal Crossing line a little more wallet friendly to fans young and old is a welcome move, even if it’s not one Tom Nook would probably approve of.

