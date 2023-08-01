Great news: Lego saw all that sunny summer weather we’ve been having and decided that it’s simply too much chance for heatstroke, so we should all stay inside well-ventilated rooms, hydrate, and build some new Lego sets. Lots of them. Lots and lots and lots of them.

While last month was relatively light on new sets, Lego is planning for a blockbuster August with tons upon tons of new products. From stalwart lines like City, Star Wars, and Marvel, to collector-focused kits in the world of Lego Art, Lego Icons, and Lego Architecture, there’s something for everyone—and even more with the launch of two brand-new lines in the form of the original series Lego DreamZzz and the new Sonic the Hedgehog series. Click through to see what’s coming to tempt your wallet over the next few weeks.