After a considerable wait, Netflix’s live-action Lost in Space is ready to fly once more, and for the last time. The Robinson family’s story will wrap up in season three and a new trailer reveals just what’s in store for them and their helpful robot.



We got a brief look at the action in the first teaser but take a look at the first full trailer for Lost in Space’s final season:

Surprise! You probably saw that end coming, didn’t you? While the kids are doing their best to put on brave faces while separated from the parental units, mom and dad are having just as hard a time. And the robots... my god, the robots.

Starring Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, and Brian Steele as the Robot, Lost in Space season three begins streaming on December 1.

