After a considerable wait, Netflix’s live-action Lost in Space is ready to fly once more, and for the last time. The Robinson family’s story will wrap up in season three and a new trailer reveals just what’s in store for them and their helpful robot.
We got a brief look at the action in the first teaser but take a look at the first full trailer for Lost in Space’s final season:
Surprise! You probably saw that end coming, didn’t you? While the kids are doing their best to put on brave faces while separated from the parental units, mom and dad are having just as hard a time. And the robots... my god, the robots.
Starring Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, and Brian Steele as the Robot, Lost in Space season three begins streaming on December 1.
Read more from io9:
- This New Empire Strikes Back Set Footage Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- [Review] The Suicide Squad Is How You Pull Off a Spectacular Plan B
- 10 Great Doctor Who Moments From Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor
- Comics, Contracts, and Covid: Inside the Scandal at Terrific Production
- The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Says He Doesn’t Want to Take His Helmet Off Too Much
- Who’s Who in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop
- DuckTales Has Blown My Dang Mind
- [Review] Shang-Chi Brings Compelling New Heroes and Awe-Inspiring Action to the MCU
- The Other History of the DC Universe’s John Ridley on Giving New Voices to Legacy Characters
- io9 Roundtable: We Need to Talk About Ready Player Two, Especially That Ending
- It’ll Cost $6,000 to Star Wars LARP With Your Family at Disney World
- [Review] Dune Is the Jaw-Dropping Sci-Fi Epic You’ve Been Waiting For
- Manga Legend Junji Ito Talks Making Horror, Adapting It, and Cats
- Hulu’s Animaniacs Reboot Is Nostalgic for All the Wrong Reasons
- The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano
- Spider-Man’s Best Cartoons, Ranked
- [Review] Watching Halloween Kills Is Like Digging Your Fingers Into a Gaping Wound
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.
DISCUSSION
I really enjoyed the first two seasons, despite all manner of hits and misses throughout. Looking forward to this.