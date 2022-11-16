It turns out that you’re never too big to get cut down to size by your friends in the group chat. Soon after Chris Evans’ Sexiest Man Alive cover for People went wide, the original Avengers—Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. , Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo— immediately began to text each other. I fully endorse this kind of absurdity because I find it hilarious that all these attractive people are more or less calling each other “loser” like high school frenemies.

Hemsworth revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the magazine cover was the source of immediate scrutiny. “Downey said he’s being arrested. I said it was a beautiful mugshot. Then Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won’t repeat.” No, repeat them. Renner and I clearly share some brain cells, I want to know what he said. Release the Renner cut.

Renner, apparently, always keeps the group chat “filthy,” and I’m seriously annoyed that Renner’s greatest contribution to the MCU is being gatekept like this. If we don’t get to see screenshots of Captain America’s friends absolutely dragging him, what’s the point of social media? Anyway, congrats on your face Chris Evans.

