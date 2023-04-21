Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Toys and Collectibles

All of Marvel Studios' Phase 4 Comes to Life in a Single Poster

Artist 100% Soft has managed to squeeze characters from WandaVision, Loki, Shang-Chi, and more into the image.

Germain Lussier
Image for article titled All of Marvel Studios&#39; Phase 4 Comes to Life in a Single Poster
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios

Though Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently underway, many of us are still wrapping our heads around Phase 4. Starting in January 2021 and running through November 2022, Phase 4 included 18 total stories, which is almost as much as the entire 11-year MCU before it. Some of those were movies, some were streaming shows, others were streaming specials. Plus, there was no real event to put a bow on everything, so there’s just a lot lingering out there.

How much exactly? Well, let’s leave the visuals up to 100% Soft. The artist (real name Truck Torrence) best known for his Twitter emojis and Dumpster Fire toys just created a poster featuring all the major characters from Phase 4. That includes 184 emojis, running from 1950s Wanda in WandaVision all the way through Kevin Bacon himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Check it out.

Image for article titled All of Marvel Studios&#39; Phase 4 Comes to Life in a Single Poster
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios

That’s the good news. The better news is, the poster is available for sale.

The 24 x 36 inch giclée costs $70 and will be available beginning at 1 p.m. EST on Friday, April 21 at 100soft.shop (U.S. and Canada only, unfortunately). It’s an edition of 175. For $75, you get the poster and an exclusive Defender Strange Enamel Pin.

Here are a few more detailed images. Which is your favorite?

Image for article titled All of Marvel Studios&#39; Phase 4 Comes to Life in a Single Poster
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
Image for article titled All of Marvel Studios&#39; Phase 4 Comes to Life in a Single Poster
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
Image for article titled All of Marvel Studios&#39; Phase 4 Comes to Life in a Single Poster
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.