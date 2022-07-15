Whenever a new Marvel Studios project is released, be it in theaters or on Disney+, you can go on Twitter, hashtag the title or a character, and you’ll see a fun little emoji. Most of the time, those are done by an artist who goes by 100% Soft—and for San Diego Comic-Con, he’s bringing those Marvel emojis to life.



Based on the Marvel Studios emojis by artist 100% Soft, real name Truck Torrence, meet this new set of designer toys called Megamojis. These three-inch vinyl collectible busts cost $16 each and will first be available at San Diego Comic-Con booth 1335. The series starts with Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Moon Knight, and Black Panther. Here they are.

But, this is San Diego Comic-Con we’re talking about. You can’t do Comic-Con without something exclusive. Behold, Loki, the exclusive limited edition celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Avengers. io9 is excited to exclusively debut it.



But what about those of you who aren’t going to Comic-Con? All the non-Loki characters will show up on 100% Soft’s site sometime soon after the convention. Keep an eye on his socials for specifics. Here’s what the boxes look like, and a closer look at the characters.

And, of course, this is only the beginning. More Megamojis are on their way, a few of which will be previewed at Comic-Con, but if you want to go ahead and guess what’s next, Torrence did this poster a few years ago that brought together all of his Marvel Studios emojis at the time. That line-up, of course, has since expanded.



If you like the poster, it’s long since sold out—but there will be a few of the last copies available at the 100% Soft booth on Saturday.



Who would you like to see as the next Megamoji? Which character is your favorite? Let us know below.

