One last trailer for Scream sets up the sequel’s interesting subversions. A new Peacemaker clip sees John Cena’s unlikely hero wrestle with the events of Suicide Squad. Plus, a look at what’s coming on Superman & Lois and Naomi. Spoilers, away!



Boy Kills World

THR reports Jessica Rothe has replaced Samara Weaving in Boy Kills World, an upcoming action film from producer Sam Raimi in which Bill Skarsgård plays “Boy,” a deaf-mute who escapes to the jungle after his family is murdered and “trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.” Rothe is said to play “an assassin named June 27.”

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

In a new interview with Collider, James Gunn stated Marvel is “literally freaking out” over Chukwudi Iwuji’s performance in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

It’s going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I’m really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break... They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it’s not going to be the movie people... It’s different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far.

Scream

Dewey explains the rules of a soft franchise reboot in the final trailer for Scream 2022.

Bloody-Disgusting additionally has a new “retro”-inspired poster.

Exorcist Vengeance

Professional Charles Bronson lookalike Robert Bronzi stars in the trailer for Exorcist Vengeance, a film described as “Death Wish meets The Exorcist meets Knives Out.”

Marvel’s Werewolf Halloween Special/Werewolf by Night

Deadline reports Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) has joined the cast of Marvel’s Werewolf by Night Halloween special. Though details on her character are not available at this time, the outlet speculates she’ll be playing Nina Price, a vampire/werewolf hybrid from the comics known as Vampire by Night.

National Treasure: The Series

The Illuminerdi alleges that Disney has offered Catherine Zeta-Jones the villain role in its upcoming National Treasure TV series. If she accepts the role, Jones would play Billie, “a ruthless crypto-currency billionaire who went from rags to riches thanks to her steadfast determination which she has now focused on acquiring the Pan-American treasure. She may play by her own rules, but she knows her history and has the resources and fluid morality to get what she wants at all costs. It is implied there are others also looking for the treasure, but Billie will be realized as the biggest competitor very quickly.” The outlet additionally claims Zuri Reed has been cast as a character named Tasha, “a keep-to-herself social media personality with a knack for technology” who “uses her platform to fight for the people against large corporations and governments.”

Kindred

According to TV Line, FX has officially ordered its adaptation of Octavia Butler’s Kindred from Watchmen’s Branden Jacobs-Jenkins to series. Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan are attached to star.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special

In the same interview with Collider, James Gunn revealed he plans to “fit in” filming the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special during production of Vol. 3.

It’s still upcoming in the shoot. We were supposed to shoot one day in LA, and there’s too much Omicron around, so we couldn’t do it. We’re going to have to fit it in. I haven’t started yet. I’m excited to. It’s fun. The holiday special is...I’m almost jealous of it, even though I wrote it because people freak out so much on how much they love the script for the holiday special that I’m almost like, ‘Well, wait. I’ve got this movie here I’ve been working on for two years. You love the holiday special that I literally wrote in a very short amount of time.’ But, it is really funny and really good.

Star Trek: Prodigy

Dal learns about Starfleet protocol in the synopsis “First Con-tact”, this week’s episode of Star Trek: Prodigy.



When a mentor from Dal’s past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason. Written by: Diandra Pendleton-Thompson Directed by: Steve Ahn, Sung Shin

Peacemaker

Peacemaker is haunted by Rick Flag’s dying words in a new clip from this week’s premiere.

Superman & Lois

Clark opens up to Lois about his all-new apocalyptic visions in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Naomi

Finally, Naomi learns she’s an alien in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Unidentified Flying Object”.